Screenshot from "Tahanan" music video

MANILA — Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes joined rising OPM singer Adie Garcia in his "Tahanan" music video released Wednesday.

Directed by Kris Cazin, "Tahanan" follows the story of Garcia together with Brillantes enjoying the summer breeze.

As of writing, the music video is the #2 trending topic on YouTube with more than 600,000 views.

"Tahanan" was released last December after the success of Garcia's hit "Paraluman."

The music video for "Paraluman," directed by Bela Padilla, was led by Ivana Alawi on an unexpected elevator ride.

Garcia earlier said he remains humbled and grateful for the beautiful things happening in his career.

The singer is likewise grateful to Alawi and Padilla for giving him a chance to work and learn from them, adding that he is hoping this will not be the last time they will work together.

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE: