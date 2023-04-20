Photos from MJ Felipe's Twitter account

MANILA – Fans of Moonbin, a member of K-pop group Astro, trooped to a memorial space setup for the departed performer in Cubao, Quezon City on Thursday.

The management of the New Frontier Theater created the space to honor and remember Moonbin, who passed away on April 19 at the age of 25.

Filo-Arohas, or Pinoy fans of the group Astro, offered candles, flowers, and balloons, with some writing letters of sorrow, sympathies and thank you's to Moonbin for the love he had shared with them.

Moonbin last visited the country on March 25 for a fan meet with his fellow Astro member Sanha at the same venue.

Other fans were in tears and said they remained in shock about his death.

South Korean police said the singer was found dead by his manager in his home in Seoul's Gangnam district past 8 p.m. on Wednesday, K-pop news outlet Soompi reported on the same night.

Fantagio Music, the idol's management company, later confirmed his passing in a statement posted on social media.

"On April 19, Astro member Moonbin suddenly left us and has now become a star in the sky," the agency said in a statement that was translated into English by Soompi.

Fantagio added that Moonbin's family wished for a quiet funeral with "close friends and agency colleagues."

In 2016, Moonbin debuted as the main dancer and lead vocalist of Astro, which was named as one of the best new K-pop acts of the year by music publication Billboard. He has also been credited as lyricist in some of the group's songs.

The band first went to the Philippines in 2016 for a local staging of the South Korean music program "Show Champion."

In 2020, Moonbin debuted in the Astro sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha. The duo put out three extended plays, with the latest — titled "Incense" — released as recently as January.

Alongside his idol career, Moonbin continued acting, starring in several TV and web dramas.

— with reports from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

Editor’s note: Several groups in the Philippines are dedicated to helping those who may be going through mental health or emotional crises. These free nationwide crisis hotlines are available to listen 24/7:

National Center for Mental Health: 1553 (Luzon-wide, toll-free) / 09178998727 / 09663514518 / 09086392672

Hopeline PH: 0288044673 / 09175584673 / 09188734673

In-Touch: +63288937603 / +639178001123 / +639228938944