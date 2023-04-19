K-pop singer Moonbin of Astro passes away: report

Moonbin of K-pop group Astro. Photo: Instagram @officialastro

Moonbin of the K-pop boy band Astro has passed away, according to Korean entertainment news outlet Soompi.

South Korean police said the 25-year-old singer was found dead by his manager in his home in Seoul’s Gangnam district past 8 p.m. Wednesday, Soompi reported.

"We are currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death," authorities said, according to the report.

Moonbin debuted in 2016 as a member of Astro, along with Jinjin, MJ, Cha Eun-woo, Sanha, and Rocky.

He was also a part of the Astro sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha, which just recently held a fan concert in the Philippines in late March.

Astro first went to the Philippines in 2016 for a local staging of the South Korean music program “Show Champion.”

Editor’s note: Several groups in the Philippines are dedicated to helping those who may be going through mental health or emotional crises. These free nationwide crisis hotlines are available to listen 24/7: