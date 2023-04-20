Home  >  Entertainment

Jay R teases new album: 'Making my next hit'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 20 2023 01:30 PM

MANILA -- R&B singer Jay R is set to release a new album, he announced in a social media post on Thursday.

On Instagram, Jay R uploaded snaps of him recording. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jay R (@rnbjayr)

"If anyone asks tell them you can find me in the studio making my next hit. New album on the way. Launching the first single very soon," Jay R captioned his post.

In the comment section of his post, fans and fellow celebrities expressed their excitement over his upcoming album.

Early this year, Jay R released the single "New Day," his collaboration with Q-York.

Read More:  Jay R. album  