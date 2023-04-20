Jay R teases new album: 'Making my next hit'

MANILA -- R&B singer Jay R is set to release a new album, he announced in a social media post on Thursday.

On Instagram, Jay R uploaded snaps of him recording.

"If anyone asks tell them you can find me in the studio making my next hit. New album on the way. Launching the first single very soon," Jay R captioned his post.

In the comment section of his post, fans and fellow celebrities expressed their excitement over his upcoming album.

Early this year, Jay R released the single "New Day," his collaboration with Q-York.