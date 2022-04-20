WATCH: Lizzo returns with 'About Damn Time' music video

Screenshot from Lizzo's About Damn Time music video.

American artist Lizzo is back with a new song "About Damn Time."

In the music video directed by Christian Breslauer, Lizzo is seen leaving a support group session fed up with the beauty standards set by society.



"Have you been feeling stressed? Have you also been feeling sexy? Well, I got the remedy for you… I put my whole Lizussy in this one!… ABOUT DAMN TIME IS OUT NOW!" she said in an Instagram post.

"About Damn Time" is the lead single of Lizzo's upcoming album "Special" to be released on July 15.

In 2019, Lizzo led the Grammy nominations with 8 nods and won three awards.

Her third studio album "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)" won Best Urban Contemporary Album and her song "Truth Hurts" bagged the Best Pop Solo Performance, while the song "Jerome" got Best Traditional R&B Performance.

She also kicked off the 2020 Grammys with a tribute to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, before launching into a rousing medley of her hits.

—with reports from Reuters and Agence France Presse