Patrick Sugui, Aeriel Garcia get married

Patrick Sugui and Aeriel Garcia wed on Wednesday. Instagram: @ria

MANILA — Former “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) housemate Patrick Sugui and social media influencer Aeriel Garcia are married after more than 3 years as a couple.

The garden wedding gathered family and friends of the couple, as seen in the snaps shared by their guests on Instagram on Wednesday.

Among the celebrities in attendance were actress Ria Atayde and singers Sam Concepcion and Arthur Nery.

Sugui and Garcia got engaged in December 2020. At the time, they had been together for two years.

Sugui rose to popularity in 2010 as one of the teen housemates in the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Garcia, meanwhile, has a wide following on social media as a content creator and gaming streamer.