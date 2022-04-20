Watch more News on iWantTFC

The action comedy 'The Bad Guys' tells the story of a crew of outlaws who found themselves in an unusual spot: having the opportunity to be good.

Its multi-talented cast includes Sam Rockwell, Zazie Beetz, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, and Lilly Singh.

Beetz plays the leading lady, Diane Foxington.

"I just really liked the idea of a children's movie in the format of a heist film. I don't really think that's been done before and honestly, watching the movie, it was cool to see how much action was in it and how fun and dynamic and stimulating it was. But beyond that, I really liked the character of Diane. I liked integrating her past into who she is today. I thought that was a really interesting part of the acting element and of figuring out what her truth is," Beetz shared.

The animated movie boasts of hilarious scenes and exciting action sequences, but it also has heartfelt moments.

The film's theme of evolving resonated with its cast. "I can be very led by fear then I don't engage in things that I find interesting or want to do or don't challenge myself because I'm just even scared of the hard work. And I don't really want to do that anymore. I think it limits me, limits my life, limits my joy. And so that's something I'm trying to change about myself," Beetz said.

The movie features diversity not only in its voice actors but also in its production members. They include Filipino American women Katherine Ramos Lino and Anna Beatrice Carlos who worked in the animation.