Xian Lim's mom thanks Kim Chiu for making her son happy

MANILA – The mother of Xian Lim took to social media to celebrate the girlfriend of her son.

On Instagram, Lim’s mother Mary Anne penned a short but sweet message for Chiu, who turned 31 on Monday.

“Dearest Kim, Happy Birthday! Thank you for coming into Xian's life,” she began her post.

“You give him happiness and love. Seeing him happy is more than what a mother could ask for.”

Obviously touched by the kind words, Chiu replied to the post and wrote: “Thank you tita. This is so sweet!”

Meanwhile, aside from his lengthy post for Chiu, Lim also shared a clip of how he surprised his girlfriend on her special day.

As seen in his Instagram post, Lim bought flowers and big balloons for Chiu with the words “I love you” written on them.

Chiu loved the surprise that she gave Lim a tight embrace and a sweet kiss on the cheek.

In a separate post, Lim said: “I love you so much Kim, always remember that. Through thick and thin, through ups and downs, know that I'll always be here loving you every day, every hour and every second.”

The celebrity couple have been together since 2012.

Related video: