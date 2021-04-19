WATCH: 'Shang-Chi' trailer promises a battle royale with Marvel's Master of Kung Fu

He's been a Secret Avenger and a Hero for Hire. Now, Marvel's Master of Kung Fu is finally making his movie debut.

In Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings”, Shang-Chi (Kim's Convenience's Simu Liu) is forced to confront the past as he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization - the same group that had ties to the kidnapping of Tony Stark, which led him to build the Iron Man Mark 1 armor.

'Shang-Chi' also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Known as one of Marvel Comics' fiercest and deadliest combatants, Shang-Chi first made his debut in 1973 in Special Marvel Edition #15, courtesy of creators Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin. Trained from infancy in the martial arts by his father and his tutors, Shang-Chi has joined several superhero teams in the comics including the Avengers and the Agents of Atlas.

“Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers.