As 'Init sa Magdamag' makes primetime debut, Yam still in disbelief over first lead role

MANILA – Yam Concepcion is still in disbelief now that she finally got her first lead role in an ABS-CBN primetime series, almost 10 years since she first began her showbiz journey.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Concepcion candidly talked about her current project “Init sa Magdamag,” which she co-stars with actors Gerald Anderson and JM de Guzman.

In the series, Concepcion plays Rita, who’s making both ends meet just to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse, while also burdened with the responsibility of being her family’s breadwinner.

“Galing siya sa isang mahirap na pamilya so even though nandoon siya sa sitwasyon na iyon, she was able to reach out for her dream to be a nurse. Naabot niya 'yun, breadwinner siya sa pamilya so she was sort of the mom and dad sa family, siya 'yung provider. Kaso nga lang na-in love siya,” she said.

As seen in the show’s previous trailers, Anderson plays Tupe, Rita’s first and greatest love, while de Guzman plays Peterson, her future husband.

“I don’t want to give away too much. I don’t want to expound on my relationships with the two but it’s basically what you would sacrifice for love in general. What I love about Rita the most is her selflessness and her capacity to love. But love is the root of her flaws. What I love about her also is she’s very human, she’s not perfect. She makes decisions out of love. It could be good or bad,” she said.

When asked to describe both her leading men in this show, Concepcion could only come up with generous words for the two actors.

“Si Gerald is such a gentleman, si JM sakto lang but he’s such a generous actor. Kahit walang camera sa kanya, nagbibigay talaga siya. Grabe si JM. Nagbibigay siya ng emotion sa mata. He’s very truthful to the scene. Kahit wala siyang camera, binibigay niya sa 'yo 'yung emotion, 'yung truth na 'yun. [Si Gerald], I’ve seen his other movies in the past. You’ll see a different Gerald Anderson in this role. Ang lalim.”

While also acknowledging that the series has a lot of daring scenes, Concepcion said people should particularly watch “Init sa Magdamag” because of how the story is presented.

“This is very different from all the shows I’ve done because number one, I feel like the show is fully nuanced. Very particular sila in terms of emotions, in terms of the truth of all the characters. The story, ang ganda talaga ng pagkakasulat. Madaming makaka-relate sa kwento namin, maraming mai-inspire. I think that’s what we need now, this kind of story.”

Produced by Star Creatives, “Init sa Magdamag” aired its pilot episode on Monday, starting sweet with the introduction of Anderson’s and Concepcion’s characters.

Following its primetime debut, the ABS-CBN series will air on weeknights and is available to access across nine platforms: Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

