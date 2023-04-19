From left to right: Winston Pineda, Vinci Malizon, Kim Ng, Marcus Cabais, Kyler Chua, Jeromy Batac, and Reyster Yton of newly formed boy group HORI7ON. Photo by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Members of the newly-formed boy group HORI7ON shared what can be expected from their upcoming fan meeting in Quezon City this weekend.

In a press conference, Marcus Cabais, the youngest member of the group, said that they will be performing new numbers at the event to be held at the New Frontier Theater on April 22.

"In this fan meeting, things will be different. We prepared new performances for you guys. Of course, the songs that we used to perform will always be there but new performances [are lined up]," Cabais told reporters.

"We prepared a lot and we're training every day to give you the best performance," leader Vince Malizon added. "We don't want to spoil anything. Siyempre, ma-e-experience niyo rin 'yung surprise factor."

Titled "Hundred Days Miracle," the fan meeting will be an intimate gathering for the group's supporters, according to Malizon.

"It's more intimate, maybe close up with the fans. It's actually more with the fans. We're also excited for that as well," he said.

Formed through the local survival program "Dream Maker," HORI7ON is co-managed by ABS-CBN and MLD Entertainment, the company behind K-pop groups Momoland and Lapillus.

The group is set to fly to South Korea for further training before officially debuting, ideally in July.

