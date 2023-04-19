K-pop superstars Blackpink with James Corden. Photo: Twitter/@latelateshow

Setting aside the fierce images they display on stage, the members of K-pop sensation Blackpink showed their fun and easygoing personalities as they appeared on English TV host James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segment.

On its YouTube channel, "The Late Late Show with James Corden" dropped Wednesday the Carpool Karaoke guesting of the hitmaking girl group consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.

In the nearly 15-minute clip, the girls covered "No Scrubs" by American girl group TLC and the iconic "Wannabe" by the Spice Girls.

Jennie shared that she and her bandmates looked up to TLC during their trainee years.

"They had vocals, they had raps and [their songs] had a bit of hip hop," she said.

The K-pop superstars also said the Spice Girls influenced their group.

"Like since I was young, I used to like listen to the radio a lot and their song came out and I was vibing with them," said Lisa.

"And we really like how they have their own individual characters. It was something that we were aiming for," Jennie added.

Blackpink and Corden also sang the quartet's hits "Pink Venom," "DDU-DU DDU-DU" and "How You Like That."

The clip was released just days after Blackpink staged a historic performance at Coachella, becoming the first Korean act to headline the popular California music festival.

