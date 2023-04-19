'Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile' to start streaming on April 22

MANILA -- After the success of its YouTube series “GVBoys” and “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask,” and its first Tiktok series “52 Weeks,” Puregold is back at it with its new digital show, “Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile,” which releases its first episode on April 22.

It stars Wilbert Ross in the lead role of Bryce, and Yukii Takahashi as the co-lead Angge in yet another relatable and feel-good story.

The series’ supporting cast features Kat Galang as Genski; Migs Almendras as Ketch; Marissa Sanchez as Bessie (Bryce's mom); Star Orjaliza as Yaya Aimee; Moi Marcampo as Chili Anne (who has a crush on Bryce); TJ Valderrama as Cyrus (Angge's brother); and Anjo Resurreccion as Jerry (Angge's ex).

Viewers will witness how Bryce navigates life, his video-game interest and expertise, and how his mother Bessie constantly nags him to look for a girlfriend. Meanwhile, Angge is recovering from toxoplasmosis, a brain infection that currently limits her movement.

In the first episode, the two leads will cross paths on a digital platform called Talkverse.

Directed by Victor Villanueva, the same award-winning director behind “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask,” this new digital series’ conflicting turns will set the stage for an exciting and emotional journey for Bryce, Angge, and their friends.