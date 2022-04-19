MANILA – Kim Chiu is more than happy to be reunited with her younger brother John on her birthday.

In Instagram post on Monday, Chiu said her brother has not come home to the Philippines in eight years.

“After 8 long years!!!!! Finally little bro is back in town!!!! We miss you @alfa1charlie finally naka uli najud ka!! Naa naa na tay updated family pic!!!! Welcome home!!!” she said.

She also welcomed her brother’s girlfriend to the Philippines, saying she cannot wait to tour her around the country.

“HAPPY ME!!! Indeed a “happy birthday to me.” Thank you Lord,” she said.

John is a licensed pilot, who is based in Canada.

Back in 2018, Chiu likened herself to a stage mother when she expressed on social media how proud she is of her younger brother for achieving his dream of flying planes.