Negi, Alora Sasam lead new shows of PIE Channel

MANILA — Stand-up comedian Negi along with former MNL48 member Rans Rifol, and Argel Saycon topbill PIE Channel's Saktong Pang Gabi or "The SPG Show."

"The SPG Show" discusses the Filipino social construct based on personal experiences and opens the discussion to the audience. Everyone tuned in is enjoined to open up and express their views freely via SMS, calls, and online interviews.

The show premiered on Monday and will air every weekday at 9 p.m. on PIE Channel.

Meanwhile, follow the adventures of James, Dave, Lars, and Cliff as they navigate through the milestones and missteps in growing up and forging friendships in the all-new PIE Shorts presents "Tropa Trobol" which airs daily on PIE.

Playing summer’s new fab four are Ishiro Incapas, Chierald Tan, Mathew Cruz, and Jay-R Albino from the Filipino-South Korean boy group survival reality show, "Dream Maker."

Joining the boys is comedian Alora Sasam who portrays the winsome Ate Love.

Also on PIE this April, real-life dads duke it out in the highly entertaining "Papa ng Masa." Each "papable" exhibits his talent and takes on fun challenges against equally talented and adorable dads. Root for your favorite “papable” on PIEgalingan Weekends with hosts Anji Salvacion, Sheena Belarmino, and the BB Gurlz every Saturday and Sunday from 4-6 p.m.

Plus, join the "The Chosen One Barkadahan" for non-stop summer fun and “kulitan” every Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Be part of this happy bunch as they perform, participate in challenges, spark interesting discussions, and interact with fans virtually via the KUMU app.

Relive the early years of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla as a love team via reruns of the magical "Got to Believe." Celebrating its 10th year since original broadcast, the endearing story of Joaquin (Padilla) and Chichay (Bernardo) is timeless and sure to enthrall a new generation of fans. Catch "Got to Believe" everyday at 12 noon on PIE.

Summer PIESaya is coming to you in malls, barangays, local events, and different PIEstas in the country to engage with our Katropies through performances, games, and PIE merch giveaways and prizes. The traveling event, which debuted at the Panagbenga Festival in Baguio in late February and was attended by more than 1,000 Katropies, is bringing summer fun to more places this April and May.

PIE, the Philippines’ first and leading multiscreen, real-time interactive TV channel is a joint venture among tradigital entertainment company KROMA, the country’s leading storyteller and content creator ABS-CBN, and the largest corporate venture builder in the Philippines, 917Ventures.

PIE is accessible to 11 million digital TV households in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Zamboanga, Naga, Baguio, and nearby provinces through partner station BEAM.



You can also view PIE on free TV by rescanning your digital box, cable TV through Sky Cable, CableLink, and more, the PIE official YouTube channel, and in the GLife section of the GCash app.

