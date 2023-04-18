LOOK: Donny Pangilinan fetches sister Solana on his bike

MANILA – Donny Pangilinan once again showed his brotherly love to his youngest sister Solana as he shared a photo of them onboard his big bike.

Apparently, they rode the motorcycle when Donny fetched Solana from school just recently.

“Picking up dis growing girl from school,” the actor captioned their post.

Many netizens lauded Donny for being a lovable brother to his younger siblings, especially Solana.

In a past interview on “Magandang Buhay,” Donny admitted that one of the hardest things about living in his own place that’s nearer to work is how much he misses his youngest sister.

“First of all, nami-miss ko talaga si Solana super. Siya 'yung bunso namin… Si Solana 'yung nasa bahay parati. Minsan nami-miss ko siya, hindi ko masabi sa kanya kasi she’s not in front of me. So if I can’t go home, I’ll call Solana,” he said at that time.

“I gave her a phone just for me to talk to her.' Yung hindi touchscreen ha,” he added.

Donny has been vocal about how much he values his family.

Calling them his most valued support system, Donny said: “They are my rock. Every time may problema ako or kailangan ko ng advice, sila 'yung nagbibigay ng advice sa akin. I am just very thankful for my family.”

Donny is the son of Anthony Pangilinan and Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan.

