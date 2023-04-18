American Idol: Tyson Venegas covers Bruno Mars' 'It Will Rain'

Filipino-Canadian hopeful Tyson Venegas performed a cover of Bruno Mars’ “It Will Rain” during the Tuesday (Manila time) episode of “American Idol.”

While he gave a solid performance just like in the past weeks, judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan commented on how Venegas “played too much to the audience.”

“I want to tell you, stop shaking hands and sing the song. So finally halfway through the song, you connected and it was great. So now congratulations, you have all the girls and you got the song,” Richie said.

“I do think that you were playing a little bit too much to the audience and that you were losing yourself in it rather than just standing strong and kinda delivering and milking that a little bit,” Perry added.

She, however, also noted that Venegas has a “tremendous talent and you can sing circles around all of us so I will shut up now.”

As for Bryan, he said: “You got to be able to do all that and not let the song suffer at all. Then you will be a superstar.”

Venegas is fighting for America’s votes to secure a spot in the next round, where only 20 out of the Top 26 will advance.

The Top 20 will be revealed on Monday next week.