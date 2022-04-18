Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — Ashton Salvador, Paolo Alcantara, Rob Blackburn, and Stephanie Jordan are the latest batch of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" teen housemates nominated for eviction.

The list of nominees was revealed Monday to the housemates one by one in the confession room after a closed-door nomination.

The four housemates are up for eviction after receiving the highest number of votes from their fellow housemates. Nominees were not allowed to reveal their status.

Meanwhile, Tiff Ronato was saved from nomination after winning the "head of household" challenge.

Alcantara got the highest number of votes with 8 points while the rest of the nominees were tied with 5 votes.

This is the first time that Alcantara and Salvador were nominated while Blackburn and Jordan were up for eviction four times in a row.

One housemate will leave the “Pinoy Big Brother” house after this week.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.