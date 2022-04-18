MANILA — “2 Good 2 Be True" (2G2BT), the comeback teleserye of screen superstars and real-life partners Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, is set to air soon.

In the trailer released Monday, Ely (Padilla) sees Ali (Bernardo) when they cross paths at a hotel. Apparently, a robbery happened that day and Ali is out to prove Ely had something to do with it.

The trailer also announced that the show will air on ABS-CBN platforms starting May 16. “2G2BT” will be available on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, Jeepney TV, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, “2G2BT” marks KathNiel’s return to the teleserye format five years after “La Luna Sangre.”

Joining Bernardo and Padilla in the cast are Ronaldo Valdez, Gloria Diaz, and Irma Adlawan, along with Gelli de Belen, Romnick Sarmenta, Cris Villanueva, and Smokey Manaloto.

Matt Evans, Jenny Miller, Yves Flores, and Pamu Pamorada are also part of the project. Gillian Vicencio, Kristel Fulgar, Bianca de Vera, and Alyssa Muhlach complete the cast.

WATCH THE FULL TRAILER HERE: