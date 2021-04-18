Sitti, husband expecting second baby

MANILA - Singer Sitti Navarro and husband Joey Ramirez are now expecting their second child.

Navarro revealed the news that she’s pregnant through an Instagram post on Saturday.

The singer shared a photo of her entire family by their mini-pool at home, while showing off her baby bump.

“Our pasalubong from Bacolod, our surprise gift from the Lord,” she said, referring to the baby in her womb.

“I have PCOS and APAS; conceiving is not the easiest. Thank You Jesus for entrusting us with another miracle,” she added before using the hashtag #AteNaSiLilibubs.

Navarro was immediately congratulated by some showbiz personalities including Ryan Agoncillo, Anthony Pangilinan, Miriam Quiambao, Chito Miranda, LJ Reyes, Iya Villania, Yeng Constantino, Nikki Gil.

Navarro and Ramirez welcomed their first child in November 2018.

The two have been married since May 2015.

