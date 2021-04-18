Gary V celebrates 38th anniversary in showbiz on 'ASAP'

MANILA – Gary Valenciano celebrated his 38th anniversary in show business on “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday.

Taking the center stage, Valenciano performed his new single titled “Make Us Whole Again.”

“The last song I wrote was in 2014 and maraming nagtatanong sa akin kung kailan daw ba ako maglalabas ng bagong kanta. Ito na yun,” he said.

“God has his timing and yung orchestration niya is perfect. We may not understand it at times but here’s a song that I’m thankful is blessing a lot of you out there,” he added.

Valenciano said he started writing this track last year as it was originally meant for when ABS-CBN was denied its franchise.

“Pero nung bumalik ang ABS-CBN, hindi ko matapos-tapos yung kanta until the second wave and the numbers started to rise again with regard (to) the pandemic,” he said.

Turning emotional, Valenciano said it was the stories of the people that inspired him to finish writing the track.

Valenciano first dropped the song early this month, saying it represents the human spirit that when push comes to shove, will look for a way to survive.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The April 18 episode of “ASAP Natin To” marked the first time its mainstays returned to the studio to stage for a live show.

For the past weeks, the show only aired highlight performances from previous episodes as its artists, staff and crew cooperated with the government-mandated lockdown due to the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to its opening credits, the staff, cast and crew of “ASAP Natin To” have all undergone quarantine and RT-PCR testing.

Owing to strict safety protocols, the hosts and the performers also observed physical distancing for the duration of the show to ensure the safety of everyone.

“ASAP Natin ‘To” airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).