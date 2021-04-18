'ASAP' stages live show anew, becomes Twitter's top trending topic

MANILA — “ASAP Natin To” mainstays finally returned to the studio on Sunday for the first live episode of the variety program this month since the government imposed strict lockdown measures anew due to the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

For the past weeks, the show only aired highlight performances from previous episodes.

Delighted by its live return, netizens warmly welcomed the program by making the hashtag #ASAPlivenalive the top trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines.

“What a great day it is to be alive and to be thankful dahil sama-sama na naman tayong magsasaya ngayong Linggo,” said Gary Valenciano during the opening spiels.

According to its opening credits, the staff, cast and crew of “ASAP Natin To” have all undergone quarantine and RT-PCR testing.

Owing to strict safety protocols, the hosts and the performers also observed physical distancing for the duration of the show to ensure the safety of everyone.

“ASAP Natin To” has been held without a live audience since mass gatherings have been prohibited by authorities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“ASAP Natin ‘To” airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).