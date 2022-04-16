MANILA - Jason Marvin Hernandez denied speculations that he and his wife Moira Dela Torre parted ways, amid speculations about their relationship.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said they were still married, and that Moira did not commit infidelity.

1. We’re still married

2. Hindi nangaliwa si Moira

3. We both support Ms. Leni 💕

4. Walang nag nakawan ng pera

5. God is good — Jason Marvin (@jasonmarvinph) April 16, 2022

He also reiterated that they both support Vice President Leni Robredo's presidential campaign, amid allegations that the separation also stemmed from differing political views.

Over the Holy Week holidays, speculations concerning the marriage of both musicians made the rounds on social media.

A fan alleged that Moira deleted their posts together across Instagram and TikTok accounts. Netizens also claimed Hernandez's absence during Moira's trip to Singapore had something to do with their alleged separation.

Moira has yet to comment on the issue, but exchanged Instagram stories with Hernandez over the weekend, in an apparent move to deny speculations.