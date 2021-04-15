Ji Chang Wook returns with new K-drama 'The Sound of Magic'

'The Sound of Magic' lead stars Hwang In-youp, Choi Sung-eun, Ji Chang-wook. Netflix

South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook, best known for his roles in the Korean dramas "The K2" (2016), "Suspicious Partner" (2017) and “Lovestruck in the City” (2020), is set to make his comeback with the new series “The Sound of Magic.”

The Netflix Original series is based on the popular webtoon “Annarasumanara.”

It follows the story of Yoon Ah-yi (Choi Sung-eun), a girl who had to grow up too fast, and Rieul (Ji), a mysterious magician who, although grown-up, wants to remain as a kid.

Aside from the two South Korean stars, the series will also feature rising star Hwang In-youp as Yoon Ah-yi’s classmate Na Il-deung, a brilliant student but lacks the ability to interact well with others. Na Il-deung’s life slowly transforms as Yoon Ah-yi and Rieul introduce him to the enchanting world of magic.

“The Sound of Magic” will be directed by Kim Sung-youn, whose impeccable storytelling skills were shown in the hit series, “Itaewon Class.”

He will be teaming up again with writer Kim Min Jeong, who worked with him on “Love in the Moonlight.”

While Netflix has already confirmed the production of “The Sound of Magic,” it has yet to reveal when the series will be released for viewers in over 190 countries.