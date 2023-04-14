Blackpink sets new world record on YouTube

Instagram/@blackpinkofficial

MANILA – Widely recognized K-pop girl group Blackpink continued to etch its name in history books as they set a new YouTube record.

Based on the Guinness World Records’ website, Blackpink’s YouTube channel became the most viewed music channel with over 30 billion views.

As of April 12, the group has registered 30,151,716,121 views. The previous record holder was US band Maroon 5, which had over nine billion views in 2018.

Blackpink's hit song “뚜두뚜두 (DDU-DU DDU-DU)" has garnered more than two billions views already.

The four-piece girl group also holds multiple records such as having the most number of subscribers of a band.

They also got a whopping 8.8 billion individual streams on Spotify to become the most streamed female group in the music streaming platform.

Blackpink previously held Guinness titles for the most viewed music video in 24 hours and most viewed video in the platform in just 24 hours before K-pop group BTS eclipsed them with their single “Dynamite.”

The hitmaking girl group also recently visited the country for its "Born Pink" concert tour, playing before thousands of fans for two nights at the colossal Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Blackpink, formed in 2016, is composed of Rose, Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO