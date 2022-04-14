MANILA — Actor-director Fifth Solomon has gone public with his relationship, sharing photos of his partner, with the hashtag, #JowaReveal.

The former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate posted snaps of him with his boyfriend early this week.

In the pictures, they are seen posing at tourist destinations in Bohol.

Solomon tagged a certain Sacarie, whose Instagram page indicates he is a model and gamer.

Going by Solomon’s caption, the relationship is his first.

“Ganito pala feeling ng may jowa. Makakagamit na din ako ng quotes tulad ng ‘I wish I knew you before I knew you,’” he wrote.

He did not mention how long he and Sacarie have been together.