Tony Labrusca, JC Alcantara's 'Hello Stranger' coming to Netflix

MANILA – The highly successful BL series “Hello Stranger” starring Kapamilya actors Tony Labrusca and JC Alcantara is heading to Netflix.

As teased by the streaming platform, the whole season of the pandemic-set series will become available for viewing starting May 10.

“Hello Stranger” follows college students Xavier (Labrusca) and Mico (Alcantara), whose relationship grows from reluctant project partners to close friends, and to conflicted romantic interests.

Told mostly virtually — with the coronavirus lockdown factoring in the story — “Hello, Stranger” saw character milestones unfold through video calls, from Xavier’s breakup with his girlfriend Crystal (Gillian Vicencio), to Mico’s heartwarming confession to his friends (Vivoree Esclito, Miguel Almendras, and Patrick Quiroz).

Eased lockdown measures, however, allowed for a number of scenes to be filmed traditionally, with Xavier and Mico meeting face to face.

Directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Patrick Valencia, “Hello Stranger” came amid a wave of BL productions in the Philippines, spurred by the local popularity of Thailand’s “2gether.”

Similar to the foreign series, “Hello, Stranger,” has also drawn an international following.

Due to its wide popularity, the series also had a film sequel that streamed on KTX.ph, iWantTFC, TFC IPTV, Cignal PPV, and Sky PPV last February.

