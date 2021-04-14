‘Sitti Hall?’: Sitti reveals she almost dated model Jon Hall

Singer Sitti Navarro shared a true story as she reacted to tons of memes created by netizens guessing her real surname.

Known for her bossa nova songs, Sitti went viral after several social media pages asked netizens to guess her real surname which garnered hilarious answers -- from “Sitti of Dreams” to “Sitti Hall.”

Enjoying the witty answers, the singer revealed that the husband of her friend and fellow singer Princess Velasco once attempted to set her up on a date with Filipino model Jon Hall.

Sitti, whose real surname is Navarro before marrying Joey Ramirez, declined the suggestion, aware of the possible outcome of her name should they end up together -- “Sitti Hall.”

Responding cluelessly, her friend explained further that the model is smart and handsome.

Sitti had to drop the joke, saying “Hindi talaga pwede kasi kung sakaling magkatuluyan kami, MAGIGING SITTI HALL PANGALAN KO! Kaya hindi talaga pwede, Bistek! Hindi talaga!”

In an earlier post, the singer admitted the memes made her happy and even chose her favorite entries -- “Sitti R. King” and “Sitti Rizine.”

“Masaya akong napasaya ko kayo sa ganitong paraan,” she said. “Thank you @thyszest sa mga paandar mo na nagbibigay kasiyahan sa ating mga kababayan. Salamat din dahil sayo, nag-trending ako ng wala akong ka-alam alam.”

Other celebrities whose surname appeared to be unfamiliar to the public are singers Nina, Jaya, and Kyla.

RELATED VIDEOS

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC