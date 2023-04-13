Red Velvet concert in PH: Ticket prices, seat plan released

Prepare your wallets, ReVeluvs!
Local promoter PULP Live World dropped Thursday the ticket prices and seat plan for the upcoming Philippine concert of K-pop girl group Red Velvet.
The five-member group will play at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 7 for its "R to V" tour.
In a Twitter post, PULP Live World posted a photo of the seat map, with the following ticket prices:
- VIP STANDING R.E.D. - P12,000
- VIP SEATED - P12,000
- Lower Box - P10,000
- Upper Box A - P7,500
- Upper Box B - P6,500
- Gen Ad A - P4,500
- Gen Ad B - P3,500
- Generic - P2,500
Tickets will go on sale starting April 16.
The upcoming event will mark Red Velvet's first solo concert in the Philippines. The group has only performed in K-pop music festivals in the country, with the latest being the "Be You" advocacy concert at the Mall of Asia Arena in July 2022.
Red Velvet — composed of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri — debuted in 2014 under K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment. Since then, the group has gained international popularity through a string of hit songs like "Russian Roulette," "Red Flavor" and "Psycho."
For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.
RELATED VIDEO: