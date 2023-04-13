Home  >  Entertainment

Red Velvet concert in PH: Ticket prices, seat plan released

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 13 2023 05:55 PM

Red Velvet. Photo from Red Velvet's Instagram account.
Red Velvet. Photo from Red Velvet's Instagram account.

Prepare your wallets, ReVeluvs!

Local promoter PULP Live World dropped Thursday the ticket prices and seat plan for the upcoming Philippine concert of K-pop girl group Red Velvet.

The five-member group will play at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 7 for its "R to V" tour.

In a Twitter post, PULP Live World posted a photo of the seat map, with the following ticket prices:

  • VIP STANDING R.E.D. - P12,000
  • VIP SEATED - P12,000
  • Lower Box - P10,000 
  • Upper Box A - P7,500
  • Upper Box B - P6,500
  • Gen Ad A - P4,500
  • Gen Ad B - P3,500
  • Generic - P2,500

Tickets will go on sale starting April 16.

The upcoming event will mark Red Velvet's first solo concert in the Philippines. The group has only performed in K-pop music festivals in the country, with the latest being the "Be You" advocacy concert at the Mall of Asia Arena in July 2022.

Red Velvet — composed of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri — debuted in 2014 under K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment. Since then, the group has gained international popularity through a string of hit songs like "Russian Roulette," "Red Flavor" and "Psycho."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite. 

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  K-pop   K-content   concert   PULP Live World   Red Velvet  