Red Velvet concert in PH: Ticket prices, seat plan released

Red Velvet. Photo from Red Velvet's Instagram account.

Prepare your wallets, ReVeluvs!

Local promoter PULP Live World dropped Thursday the ticket prices and seat plan for the upcoming Philippine concert of K-pop girl group Red Velvet.

The five-member group will play at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 7 for its "R to V" tour.

In a Twitter post, PULP Live World posted a photo of the seat map, with the following ticket prices:

VIP STANDING R.E.D. - P12,000

VIP SEATED - P12,000

Lower Box - P10,000

Upper Box A - P7,500

Upper Box B - P6,500

Gen Ad A - P4,500

Gen Ad B - P3,500

Generic - P2,500

LOOK: Ticket prices and seat plan for K-pop group Red Velvet’s upcoming concert in the Philippines. Tickets go on sale starting April 16. (📷: @pulpliveworld) @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/1vHHy4r7fD — Jaehwa Bernardo 재화 (@jaehwabernardo) April 13, 2023

Tickets will go on sale starting April 16.

The upcoming event will mark Red Velvet's first solo concert in the Philippines. The group has only performed in K-pop music festivals in the country, with the latest being the "Be You" advocacy concert at the Mall of Asia Arena in July 2022.

Red Velvet — composed of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri — debuted in 2014 under K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment. Since then, the group has gained international popularity through a string of hit songs like "Russian Roulette," "Red Flavor" and "Psycho."

