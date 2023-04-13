'Kumalma po kayo': Moira dela Torre identifies man she's hugging in social media photo

MANILA – Moira dela Torre stirred some online buzz after she posted a set of pictures taken in Canada, including a snapshot where she is seen embracing a man with their backs facing the camera.

“So far my favorite snow day,” dela Torre captioned her post.

Fans were quick to comment on the singer’s pictures, with most of them asking who the mystery man is.

Moira dela Torre’s Instagram account

Dela Torre, however, was quick to dispel any form of rumors by revealing who she’s with in the picture.

“Kumalma po kayo. Manager ko po yan. Pareho po kami ng type,” she said.

The singer has been single since separating from her husband Jason Marvin Hernandez. They confirmed parting ways in May 2022, with Hernandez admitting he had been unfaithful to his wife.

Recently, dela Torre has had her hands full because of her concert tour abroad which ran from February 10 until April 1.