'Big Bang Theory' spin-off series in the works: report

'Big Bang Theory' cast. Photo from 'Big Bang Theory' Twitter account.

A new spin-off series based on the hit sitcom "Big Bang Theory" is in the works, according to Variety.

Chuck Lorre "is in the early stages of developing another comedy series derived from that IP via his overall deal at Warner Bros. Television," Variety reported.

Details about the plot and characters of the new series were not yet disclosed.

"Big Bang Theory" aired for 12 seasons and followed the story of Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Amy (Mayim Bialik), Howard (Simon Helberg), Bernadette (Melissa Rauch), and Raj (Kunal Nayyar).

It has 10 Emmy Awards under its belt including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jim Parsons.

A prequel series was released in 2017 titled "Young Sheldon" and is currently in its 6th season.

