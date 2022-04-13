Zeinab Harake suffers miscarriage

MANILA — Zeinab Harake has suffered a miscarriage, the content creator revealed on Wednesday.

On Instagram, Harake shared a photo of her carrying her daughter with rapper Skusta Clee, Bia, beside an urn with the name Moon Harake.

Harake wrote the date April 11, 2022, apparently indicating when she had the miscarriage.

In the photo’s caption, she said: “My baby boy rest kana mahal na mahal ka namin ni ate bia mo bantayan at palakasin mo kami palagi di ka mawawala sa puso namin moon. be our forever angel mommy loves you so much.”

Harake’s announcement was also the first time she went public with her second pregnancy.

She and Skusta Clee welcomed Bia, their first child together, in April 2021.