Tugatog fest: MNL48, BINI, BGYO to perform at MOA Arena

Members of MNL48, BINI, and BGYO pose for a photo together. Twitter: @bini_members

MANILA — MNL48, BINI, and BGYO are among the P-pop acts set to perform at the Mall of Asia Arena in July, as part of the Tugatog Filipino Music Festival.

Tugatog was originally announced as a livestreamed concert to be held on June 18.

On Tuesday, organizers said Tugatog will instead be held before a live audience before at the MOA Arena on July 15.

“Live and online, we’re ready for you,” the group said, indicating a livestream of the concert will still be available.

Tugatog Filipino Music Festival

Mall of Asia Arena

July 15, 2022



Itatak sa kalendaryo, pag-ipunan ang ticket, ihanda na ang outfit, fansigns, fanlights, at ang puso para sa ating paghaharap-harap sa Tugatog! 🌄🇵🇭



Live & online, we're ready for you! 😎#TugatogPH #PPopRise pic.twitter.com/FVWhTL25EW — Tugatog PH (@tugatogph) April 12, 2022

Previously announced acts remain in the lineup. Aside from MNL48, BINI, and BGYO, also set to perform are ALAMAT, P-Pop Generation, LITZ, VXON, 1st.One, and Press Hit Play, among others.

Tickets to the live event have yet to be on sale. Fans who previously purchased tickets for the original date will have the option to switch to the “on-ground” concert, organizers said.

Tugatog follows the recent P-Pop Convention as a major gathering of P-pop acts for a concert.

