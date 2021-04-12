'My happiness': Judy Ann shares birthday message for husband Ryan Agoncillo

MANILA — Actress Judy Ann Santos shared her birthday message for her husband, actor-host Ryan Agoncillo, who turned 42 on April 10.

In an Instagram post, Santos shared snaps and a video of how they celebrate Agoncillo's birthday.



"My love.. my forever.. (wala ka naman ng choice) i love you... happy birthday.. my happiness," she wrote.

In the comment section of her post, Agoncillo expressed his love for his wife.

"Love you baby, " Agoncillo wrote.

Santos and Agoncillo were married in 2009 and are set to mark their 12th wedding anniversary on April 28. They have three children – Yohan, Lucho and Luna.

