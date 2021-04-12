LIST: Actors, films, dramas nominated for 57th Baeksang Arts Awards

The best and the brightest in the South Korean entertainment industry will once again be given honor in the upcoming 57th Baeksang Arts Awards.
According to its official website, the Baeksang Arts Awards was established in 1965 “for the development of Korean pop culture and arts and for the morale of artists.”
Set to take place on May 13 in Seoul, the 57th edition of the ceremony will recognize the best television dramas, movies, actors and actresses that have made remarkable achievements over the past year.
According to Soompi, a news site dedicated to K-pop, the event this year will be broadcast live at 9 p.m. KST via JTBC without an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Below is the complete list of nominees for this year, as reported by Soompi:
- Best Drama
- JTBC “Beyond Evil”
- tvN “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”
- tvN “Flower of Evil”
- tvN “My Unfamiliar Family”
- Netflix “Extracurricular”
- Best Variety Show
- KakaoTV “March of the Ants”
- MBC “How Do You Play?”
- JTBC “Sing Again”
- tvN “You Quiz on the Block”
- SBS “Legendary Stage Archive K”
- Best Educational Show
- EBS “Architectural Exploration – House Season 3”
- SBS “The Story of That Day In Which The Tail Bites The Tail” (literal title)
- KBS “Archive Project – Modern Korea 2”
- JTBC “Differential Class”
- SBS “Battle of the Century: AI vs Human”
- Best Actor
- Kim Soo Hyun – tvN “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”
- Song Joong Ki – tvN “Vincenzo”
- Shin Ha Kyun – JTBC “Beyond Evil”
- Uhm Ki Joon – SBS “The Penthouse”
- Lee Joon Gi – tvN “Flower of Evil”
- Best Actress
- Kim So Yeon – SBS “The Penthouse”
- Kim So Hyun – KBS 2TV “River Where the Moon Rises”
- Seo Ye Ji – tvN “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”
- Shin Hye Sun – tvN “Mr. Queen”
- Uhm Ji Won – tvN “Birthcare Center”
- Best Supporting Actor
- Kim Seon Ho – tvN “Start-Up”
- Kim Ji Hoon – tvN “Flower of Evil”
- Oh Jung Se – tvN “Its’s Okay to Not Be Okay”
- Lee Hee Joon – tvN “Mouse”
- Choi Dae Hoon – JTBC “Beyond Evil”
- Best Supporting Actress
- Park Ha Sun – tvN “Birthcare Center”
- Shin Eun Kyung – SBS “The Penthouse”
- Yeom Hye Ran – OCN “The Uncanny Counter”
- Jang Young Nam – tvN “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”
- Cha Chung Hwa – tvN “Mr. Queen”
- Best New Actor
- Kim Young Dae – SBS “The Penthouse”
- Na In Woo – KBS 2TV “River Where the Moon Rises”
- Nam Yoon Su – Netflix “Extracurricular”
- Song Kang – Netflix “Sweet Home”
- Lee Do Hyun – JTBC “18 Again”
- Best New Actress
- Kim Hyun Soo – SBS “The Penthouse”
- Park Gyu Young – Netflix “Sweet Home”
- Park Ju Hyun – Netflix “Extracurricular”
- Lee Joo Young – OCN “Times”
- Choi Sung Eun – JTBC “Beyond Evil”
- Best Male Entertainer
- Moon Se Yoon – KBS 2TV “2 Days and 1 Night,” Comedy TV “Delicious Guys”
- Shin Dong Yup – KBS 2TV “Immortal Song,” SBS “My Ugly Duckling”
- Yoo Jae Suk – MBC “How Do You Play?,” tvN “Sixth Sense”
- Lee Seung Gi – SBS “Master in the House,” Netflix “Busted Season 3”
- Jo Se Ho – tvN “Yoo Quiz on the Block”
- Best Female Entertainer
- Kim Sook – MBC “Where Is My Home,” KBS joy “Love Naggers“
- Song Eun Yi – JTBC “Nice Alone,” KBS 2TV “Problem Child in House”
- Jang Do Yeon – MBC “I Live Alone” (“Home Alone“), JTBC “Don’t Be the First One!”
- Jaejae – JTBC “Nice Alone,” TVING “Girls’ High School Mystery Class”
- Hong Hyun Hee – MBC “The Manager,” Channel A “My Golden Kids”
- Best Film
- “Moving On”
- “Deliver Us from Evil”
- “Samjin Company English Class”
- “Voice of Silence”
- “The Book of Fish”
- Best Actor
- Byun Yo Han – “The Book of Fish”
- Sol Kyung Gu – “The Book of Fish”
- Yoo Ah In – “Voice of Silence”
- Lee Jung Jae – “Deliver Us from Evil”
- Jo Jin Woong – “Me and Me”
- Best Actress
- Go Ah Sung – “Samjin Company English Class”
- Kim Hye Soo – “The Day I Died: Unclosed Case”
- Moon So Ri – “Three Sisters”
- Ye Soo Jung – “An Old Lady”
- Jeon Jong Seo – “The Call”
- Best Supporting Actor
- Goo Gyo Hwan – “Peninsula”
- Park Sung Min – “Deliver Us from Evil”
- Shin Jung Geun – “Steel Rain 2: Summit”
- Yoo Jae Myung – “Voice of Silence”
- Heo Joon Ho – “Innocence”
- Best Supporting Actress
- Kim Sun Young – “Three Sisters”
- Bae Jong Ok – “Innocence”
- Lee Re – “Peninsula”
- Esom – “Samjin Company English Class”
- Lee Jung Eun – “The Day I Died: Unclosed Case”
- Best New Actor
- Kim Do Yoon – “Peninsula”
- Ryu Soo Young – “Steel Rain 2: Summit”
- Park Seung Joon – “Moving On”
- Lee Bong Geun – “The Singer”
- Hong Kyung – “Innocence”
- Best New Actress
- Park So Yi – “Deliver Us From Evil”
- Shin Hye Sun – “Innocence”
- Jang Yoon Joo – “Three Sisters”
- f(x)’s Krystal – “More Than Family”
- Choi Jung Woon – “Moving On”