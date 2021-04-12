LIST: Actors, films, dramas nominated for 57th Baeksang Arts Awards

Kim Soo Hyun, Song Joong Ki, and Kim Seon Ho. Photos from Instagram: @soohyun_k216/@hi_songjoongki/@seonho__kim

The best and the brightest in the South Korean entertainment industry will once again be given honor in the upcoming 57th Baeksang Arts Awards.

According to its official website, the Baeksang Arts Awards was established in 1965 “for the development of Korean pop culture and arts and for the morale of artists.”

Set to take place on May 13 in Seoul, the 57th edition of the ceremony will recognize the best television dramas, movies, actors and actresses that have made remarkable achievements over the past year.

According to Soompi, a news site dedicated to K-pop, the event this year will be broadcast live at 9 p.m. KST via JTBC without an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is the complete list of nominees for this year, as reported by Soompi: