Kim Chiu regrets not finishing her studies

MANILA – Kim Chiu admitted that one of her regrets in life is not being able to go to college.

“Isa ito sa mga regrets ko in life na hindi ako nakatungtong ng college,” she said in her most recent vlog where she answered the most searched questions about her on Google.

Nonetheless, the Kapamilya star believes everything happens for a reason and there’s a purpose as to why she was led to showbiz instead.

“Dito ako dinala. Masaya ako na napag-college ko 'yung tatlo sa mga kapatid ko and then nakapagtapos sila sa pag-aaral. I think it’s rewarding na for me. I think ito talaga 'yung tadhana,” she said.

But unknown to most people, Chiu said she once tried college when she attended the University of the Philippines Open University for two years.

“Kinuha ko 'yung business management. Sa UPOU, magkaklase lang ako online tapos kapag may recitation, magvi-video cam kami nung teacher dati. Dati pa pala uso na ang homeschooling talaga bago pa itong pandemic na ito but hindi ako nagtagal kasi hindi ko kinaya,” she said.

The actress said the demands of her job as an actress made it impossible for her to juggle both work and school at the same time.

“Ang daming assignments and projects tapos nagteteleserye pa ako and nag-a-'ASAP.' Though hindi ko naman sinisi 'yung mga projects na iyon because those are opportunities na hindi natin pwedeng palampasin. Ang pag-aaral I’m sure naman nandiyan lang iyan,” she said.

To this day, Chiu is not closing her doors as to the possibility of studying again.

“There is always a way and time na makabalik tayo sa pag-aaral and makakakuha tayo ng college degree. Soon. Hindi natin iyan iba-block. Let’s just look forward na matuloy ko 'yung college ko. Pero nag-expire na 'yata 'yung UPOU ko so back to one na ulit ako sa as a college girl,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chiu also opened up about her relationship with Xian Lim after she was asked whether they are still together.

“Oo naman, huwag naman hindi. Yes, we are still together and very much happy,” she said.

However, she vehemently denied that they have already tied the knot.

“We are not yet married. We are in a relationship. Wala pa kami doon. Let’s see. Not yet.”

