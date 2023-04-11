South Korean rapper Ravi leaves the boy group VIXX after figuring in a military service corruption case. Photo: Instagram/@ravithecrackkidz

Rapper Ravi has left the K-pop boy band VIXX as he faces allegations of trying to avoid South Korea's mandatory military service by providing false medical documents, according to reports.

VIXX's label and management company, Jellyfish Entertainment, issued a statement on Tuesday, revealing the 30-year-old artist's departure from the group, based on a report by K-pop news portal Soompi.

"We sincerely thank the fans who support VIXX, and we inform you of member Ravi’s departure from VIXX," Jellyfish said in the statement, as per the Soompi report.

"After careful discussion between Ravi and the agency, it was decided that he will leave the team as of today," the company said.

"We deeply apologize for causing trouble to the fans who support VIXX," it added.

Earlier in the day, Ravi, whose real name is Kim Won-sik, attended a trial on allegations that he violated South Korea's military service law.

In South Korea, all able-bodied young men under the age of 30 must perform about two years of military service, mainly due to the fact that the country remains technically at war with North Korea.

Ravi has been accused of hiring a military broker, who supposedly helped him show false symptoms of epilepsy during a military examination, which allowed him to serve as a social service agent instead of serving as a soldier, according to reports.

On Tuesday's trial, prosecutors reportedly requested a two-year prison sentence for Ravi and others accused of hiring the broker.

Ravi debuted in 2012 as a member of VIXX, a K-pop boy band known for the unique concepts and storytelling weaved into its music releases.

Originally a six-member group, Hongbin left VIXX in 2020. With Ravi's departure, the group has now been trimmed into a quartet composed of N, Leo, Ken and Hyuk.

