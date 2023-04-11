Netflix's K-drama 'Black Night' drops new teaser, poster

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer and poster for its highly anticipated Korean drama "Black Night."

Directed and written by Cho Ui-Seok, the series features an ensemble cast led by Kim Woo-bin, Song Seung-heon, Kang You-seok, and Esom.

The new trailer sets the tone for the series by opening up in a post-apocalyptic Korea in the year 2071 where the entire Korean Peninsula is covered with sand that makes it uninhabitable without an oxygen mask.

The deliverymen, known as the black knights, are seen delivering oxygen and necessities to the surviving 1% of the population who have lived through the extreme pollution.

The trailer takes the viewers on a thrilling ride through a world where law and order have broken down, and survival depends on the delivery of essential supplies.

The new poster shows deliveryman 5-8 wearing a respirator in a world covered with sand and pollution. The text on the poster reads, "A World Without Order; A Knight Without Law."

The upcoming Netflix K-drama was based on the Webtoon "Delivery Knight" by Lee Yoon-gyun.

The first teaser poster was previously released last March 2.

"Black Night" premieres on Netflix on May 12. -- Ian Jay Capati, ABS-CBN News Intern