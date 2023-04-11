Is Millie Bobby Brown engaged?

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown has posted new snaps sparking rumors that she is now engaged.

In an Instagram post, Brown shared a photo where she is seen beaming and wearing a ring, with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," Brown said in the caption on Tuesday.

"Forever," Bongiovi added in a separate Instagram post.

Brown and Bongiovi have yet to confirm if they are engaged, amid speculation that they are set to tie the knot.

Brown is known for her role as Eleven in "Stranger Things" which gave her two nods in the Primetime Emmy Awards.

She also starred in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and its sequel "Godzilla vs. Kong" along with the Netflix series "Enola Holmes."

"Stranger Things" is getting a spin-off series and a new stage play set within its creepy supernatural world, the streaming giant earlier said.

The sci-fi horror following a group of teenagers in a fictional US town as they battle monsters from another dimension is one of Netflix's flagship and most-watched shows.

—with a report from Agence France Presse

