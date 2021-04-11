Alex Gonzaga admits she had thread lifting

MANILA – Alex Gonzaga admitted that she recently had a minimally invasive treatment done on her face.

In the most recent vlog of Vicki Belo, the celebrity doctor predicted that her post will definitely get millions of views because of Gonzaga’s revelation.

“Aamin na si Cathy (Gonzaga’s real name) kung ano’ng ginagawa niya sa Belo. Aminin mo na,” Belo told the actress.

To which, Gonzaga responded in jest: “Nagpa-dede ako. Charing.”

Gonzaga eventually got candid and shared what procedures she went through.

“Okay, fine. Nagpa-thread lift ako at saka lips. Don’t judge me,” she said. “But very slight lang kasi ayaw ni doktora. Pero gusto ko talaga yung parang patusok. Ayaw niya. Very sweet lang.”

In the same vlog, Belo asked Gonzaga about her married life almost half a year since she tied the knot with Mikee Morada.

Gonzaga and Morada had a simple wedding ceremony at the former's residence in Taytay, Rizal last November, although they announced this only in January.



They had their honeymoon in Amanpulo with Gonzaga’s parents and the family of her sister Toni.

By Gonzaga’s own declaration in her previous vlogs, she and Morada are planning to have a grand wedding this year.

