LOOK: Nam Joo-hyuk pens Filipinos a short yet sweet message

Photo from Management SOOP Instagram account

The Korean Cultural Center of the Philippines marked its 10th year anniversary with a short greeting from Korea drama actor Nam Joo-hyuk, according to KCC’s Facebook page.

In a photo uploaded on the organization’s social media account, the “Start-Up” and “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo” star told his Filipino fans: “Mahal ko kayo Filipinos!”

“Have a great start of the day with the greeting from Nam Joo-hyuk Oppa (오빠),” KCC Philippines wrote in the post's caption.

The said greeting garnered almost 3,000 shares as of writing, with some netizens jokingly asking the page if Joo-hyuk could deliver it right on their doorsteps.

“Maganda po kung made-deliver talaga sa bahay yan,” one netizen said in the comment section.

Others could not hide their admiration for the Kdrama star, claiming they love him even more than he loves Pinoys.

“Mas mahal kita, Joo-hyuk! Jusko kung alam mo lang na nag-eexist ako eh,” another Facebook user commented.

Nam had visited the Philippines way back in 2018 with Korean star and Filipino favorite Sandara Park.

Park and Nam are in the country for a fan convention organized by a local clothing line. Prior to meeting their fans, they also sat down with members of the media for a press conference.

RELATED VIDEO: