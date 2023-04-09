A young artist from Quezon completed the 18 contestants on KZ Tandingan’s team on the current season of “The Voice Kids Philippines”.
On Sunday’s episode, 11-year-old Dylan Genicera charmed Tandingan with her rendition of “Usok”, wherein she showcased her powerful voice.
“I am so excited that you’re part of Team Supreme,” Tandingan told Genicera.
Aside from Tandingan, Martin Nievera was also able to complete the 18 members of his MarTeam.
The following are the 54 young artists who will compete in the Battle Rounds:
Team Bamboo
- John Matthew Bendoy
- Tin-tin Marty
- Chloe Cañega
- Chaelna Vhea Magnaye
- Princess J Cañete
- Kzhoebe Nicole Baker
- Kathryn Ashley Tenorio
- Candice Flores
- Francheska Nora
- Janrel Villacruel
- Charyl Deanne Pardo
- Shane Bernabe
- Marvy Shey Villalobo
- Akiesha Singh
- Kirsten Uy
- Girah Synett Paguirigan
- Ma. Christina Aguilar
- Abigail Libosada
Team KZ
- Summer Pulido
- Renzo Niez
- Aera Castro
- Honey Centeno
- Xai Martinez
- Kreya Morta
- Luke Daniel Dela Cruz
- Rhian Zeph Tiwana
- Sab Paica
- Savannah Pudadera
- Zoe Quizol
- Janicka Lorenzo
- Lucho Bobis
- Princess Villanila
- Marc Antillion
- Noah Dongon
- Leira Reynes
- Dylan Genicera
Team Martin
- Fabio Santos
- Rafa Tan
- Patricia Delos Santos
- John David Centeno
- Kai Marmeto
- Ysabelle Cruz
- Deion Ang
- Krizel Mabalay
- Jade Casildo
- Kendall Valerio
- Rai Fernandez
- Camille Mataga
- Billy Lontayao
- Misha Tabarez
- Sean Matthew Drece
- Vino Fernandez
- Jamer Cabacaba
- Giuliana Chiong
“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).
FROM THE ARCHIVES:
The Voice Kids Philippines Season 5, The Voice Kids Philippines, Voice Kids PH, KZ Tandingan, Team Supreme