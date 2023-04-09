Martin Nievera completes ‘Voice Kids PH Season 5’ team

Jamer Cabacaba and Giuliana Chiong are the last two artists to join Martin Nievera’s team. Photos from The Voice Kids Philippines on Twitter.

MANILA -- After several weeks of blind auditions, Martin Nievera was finally able to pick the 18 members of his team on the current season of “The Voice Kids Philippines”.

On the episode that aired Sunday, Nievera picked the final two young artists to complete his team.

Nine-year-old Jamer Cabacaba kicked off the episode with his performance of “Paubaya”.

“I’m so excited for what you can do for me,” Nievera told the young artist from Sorsogon.

Twelve-year-old Giuliana Chiong, on the other hand, clinched the last spot in Nievera’s “MarTeam” with her performance of “Kilometro”.

“I need you on my team. I know there’s a lot we can do,” Nievera told Chiong.

Aside from Nievera’s team, KZ Tandingan was also able to complete the 18 members of her Team Supreme.

The following are the 54 young artists who will compete in the Battle Rounds:

Team Bamboo

John Matthew Bendoy

Tin-tin Marty

Chloe Cañega

Chaelna Vhea Magnaye

Princess J Cañete

Kzhoebe Nicole Baker

Kathryn Ashley Tenorio

Candice Flores

Francheska Nora

Janrel Villacruel

Charyl Deanne Pardo

Shane Bernabe

Marvy Shey Villalobo

Akiesha Singh

Kirsten Uy

Girah Synett Paguirigan

Ma. Christina Aguilar

Abigail Libosada

Team KZ

Summer Pulido

Renzo Niez

Aera Castro

Honey Centeno

Xai Martinez

Kreya Morta

Luke Daniel Dela Cruz

Rhian Zeph Tiwana

Sab Paica

Savannah Pudadera

Zoe Quizol

Janicka Lorenzo

Lucho Bobis

Princess Villanila

Marc Antillion

Noah Dongon

Leira Reynes

Dylan Genicera

Team Martin

Fabio Santos

Rafa Tan

Patricia Delos Santos

John David Centeno

Kai Marmeto

Ysabelle Cruz

Deion Ang

Krizel Mabalay

Jade Casildo

Kendall Valerio

Rai Fernandez

Camille Mataga

Billy Lontayao

Misha Tabarez

Sean Matthew Drece

Vino Fernandez

Jamer Cabacaba

Giuliana Chiong

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

