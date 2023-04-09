Martin Nievera completes ‘Voice Kids PH Season 5’ team

MANILA -- After several weeks of blind auditions, Martin Nievera was finally able to pick the 18 members of his team on the current season of “The Voice Kids Philippines”.
On the episode that aired Sunday, Nievera picked the final two young artists to complete his team.
Nine-year-old Jamer Cabacaba kicked off the episode with his performance of “Paubaya”.
“I’m so excited for what you can do for me,” Nievera told the young artist from Sorsogon.
Twelve-year-old Giuliana Chiong, on the other hand, clinched the last spot in Nievera’s “MarTeam” with her performance of “Kilometro”.
“I need you on my team. I know there’s a lot we can do,” Nievera told Chiong.
Aside from Nievera’s team, KZ Tandingan was also able to complete the 18 members of her Team Supreme.
The following are the 54 young artists who will compete in the Battle Rounds:
Team Bamboo
John Matthew Bendoy
Tin-tin Marty
Chloe Cañega
Chaelna Vhea Magnaye
Princess J Cañete
Kzhoebe Nicole Baker
Kathryn Ashley Tenorio
Candice Flores
Francheska Nora
Janrel Villacruel
Charyl Deanne Pardo
Shane Bernabe
Marvy Shey Villalobo
Akiesha Singh
Kirsten Uy
Girah Synett Paguirigan
Ma. Christina Aguilar
Abigail Libosada
Team KZ
Summer Pulido
Renzo Niez
Aera Castro
Honey Centeno
Xai Martinez
Kreya Morta
Luke Daniel Dela Cruz
Rhian Zeph Tiwana
Sab Paica
Savannah Pudadera
Zoe Quizol
Janicka Lorenzo
Lucho Bobis
Princess Villanila
Marc Antillion
Noah Dongon
Leira Reynes
Dylan Genicera
Team Martin
Fabio Santos
Rafa Tan
Patricia Delos Santos
John David Centeno
Kai Marmeto
Ysabelle Cruz
Deion Ang
Krizel Mabalay
Jade Casildo
Kendall Valerio
Rai Fernandez
Camille Mataga
Billy Lontayao
Misha Tabarez
Sean Matthew Drece
Vino Fernandez
Jamer Cabacaba
Giuliana Chiong
“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).
FROM THE ARCHIVES:
The Voice Kids Philippines Season 5, The Voice Kids PH, Voice Kids PH, Martin Nievera, MarTeam