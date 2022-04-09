No filter: Angel Locsin shows ‘no makeup, no ligo’ look

Photos from Angel Locsin's Instagram account

Kapamilya actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin surprised social media with her bare face, proudly sharing her “no makeup” look.

Locsin took to Instagram to share a photo of her that fans do not usually see.

“This is me kapag toothbrush lang ang labanan sa umaga lol. No makeup, no filter, no suklay, and of course—no ligo,” she said on Instagram Stories.

The actress also hinted at a new hairdo as she asked netizens for some suggestions.

Last month, Locsin also shrugged off body shaming comments, stressing that there is nothing wrong with her figure.

"Yes, malaki ako. Eh, ano naman ngayon? Bakit may kawalan ba? Minsan kung makalait pa ‘yung iba, tinitingnan ko ‘yung profile picture, excuse me naman sa ’yo ah," Locsin said in jest in an interview with Ogie Diaz.

She said her body figure does not define her and that her husband, Neil Arce, accepts her no matter what.

The actress is one of the most followed celebrities on social media, reaching more than 25 million followers on Facebook. She has more than 9.5 million followers on Instagram and 12.7 million followers on Twitter.

The screen superstar has been dubbed a real-life Darna, the popular Pinoy superhero she portrayed on television in 2005.

She is also known for her humanitarian work.

Locsin has been a visible figure over the years, having personally brought aid to communities affected by calamities or strife. She was named by Forbes Asia as one of the region’s Heroes of Philanthropy in 2019.

Locsin tied the knot with Arce in July 2021 in a civil ceremony in Taguig City.