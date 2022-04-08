Jake Zyrus mourns death of grandmother, uncle

MANILA -- Singer Jake Zyrus requested for privacy for their family as they mourn the death of their loved ones.

Zyrus's grandmother Teopista "Tess" Relucio and his uncle Robert Pineda have passed away, the singer's mother Raquel Pempengco confirmed.

Relucio died last April 3, while Pineda died on April 6.

In a statement sent to ABS-CBN News by Zyrus's talent manager Carl Cabral, the singer also thanked those who expressed their support and sympathies.

Below is the full statement released by Cabral:

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Lola Thess and Tito Obet. I am constantly communicating with one of the family members.

"This is a heartbreaking time for the family and those who love them dearly. Let us help the bereaved to mourn privately.

"We greatly appreciate your sincere sympathy during this time of grief and loss."

According to a report published by PUSH, Pempengco sought the help of her son following the death of her mother and brother.

She also said Zyrus has not contacted her since the death of his grandmother.