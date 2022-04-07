‘Idol Philippines’ returning for 2nd season

‘Idol Philippines’ is set to return for its second season. ABS-CBN

MANILA – The search is on for the next “Idol” of the Philippines.

ABS-CBN on Thursday confirmed the return of “Idol Philippines” for its second season, through a teaser announcing that auditions are forthcoming.

“This is your chance to be the next Idol,” the teaser said.

The first season of “Idol Philippines” aired in 2019, with Billy Crawford as host; and Regine Velasquez, Vice Ganda, Moira dela Torre, and James Reid as judges.

Zephanie Dimaranan was named champion.

The judges and host of the second season have yet to be revealed.

As in the international format from Fremantle and creator Simon Fuller, “Idol Philippines” features solo auditions, theater rounds, and then the live shows.