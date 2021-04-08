Lucy Torres pens birthday message for husband Richard Gomez

MANILA -- Lucy Torres-Gomez paid tribute to her husband, actor-politician Richard Gomez, who turned 55 on April 7.

In an Instagram post, Torres shared the things she admired most about Gomez, the current Ormoc City mayor.

"Of all the things to love about you, I celebrate, especially in the here and now, the kind of leader that you are —- one who has the courage to stand alone (if necessary), the strength and conviction to make the tough decisions, but one who also has the openness to listen and keep learning. You have always been this man/child who inspires others to dream more, do more, become more," Torres wrote in the caption.

Torres also thanked Gomez for doing everything he can to keep them safe.

"Thank you for all that you do to protect us and keep us all safe in our little corner of the world. May our mighty God cover you with His protection, and His favor chase you, all the days of your life," she added.

Gomez and Torres are set to celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary on April 28. They have one child, Juliana.

Also on Instagram, the couple's daughter shared her message for her dad.

"Over the years we’ve discovered different things we enjoy doing together. Lately it’s been singing to Parokya ni Edgar and the Eraserheads on the karaoke. We also found fun in naming all our pets. (The final name of our turtle is Jennifer, btw) Happy birthday to the most fun person I know. You bring so much life into all the places you choose to go," Juliana wrote.

Related video: