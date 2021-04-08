Dua Lipa’s ‘Studio 2054’ concert to stream in PH for free on iWant TFC

MYX, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel to air virtual concert on TV

MANILA — “Studio 2054,” the disco-inspired livestream concert of British pop star Dua Lipa, is finally set to be released in the Philippines.

SHE'S HERE! The Phenomenal Pop Sensation--DUA LIPA!



Get ready for an exciting concert experience!

Catch the Exclusive Philippine Streaming of #Studio2054 Main Show and Behind the Show this April 14 and 21.

Stream it for FREE on iWantTFC!



Available for PH only. pic.twitter.com/1KwrCZHQl2 — iWantTFC (@iwanttfc) April 7, 2021

Billed as the world’s biggest livestream event, “Studio 2054” will be available exclusively on iWant TFC in the Philippines.

Both its main show and behind-the-scenes program will stream for free at 8 p.m. on April 14 and April 21, respectively, the ABS-CBN video-on-demand platform announced on Wednesday.

“Studio 2054” was originally staged in November 2020, and featured mostly Lipa’s tracks from her acclaimed album released earlier that year, “Future Nostalgia.”

Lipa was joined in the concert by several guest performers, including Miley Cyrus, Elton John, and Kylie Minogue.

Its Philippine VOD release will be accessible by all registered users of iWant TFC, across its subscription tiers.

“Studio 2054” will also be aired by MYX on cable television on April 14 at 8 p.m., with replays on April 18 at 10 p.m. and April 20 at 3 p.m. “The Story Behind the Show,” meanwhile, will air on April 21 at 8 p.m., with replays on April 25 at 10 p.m. and April 27 at 3 p.m.

Fans of Lipa can also tune into the virtual concert on A2Z and Kapamilya Channel on April 18 at 9:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m., respectively.

