Veteran actor-singer Carlos Salazar dies at 90

Veteran actor Carlos Salazar rose to fame in the 1950s.

MANILA — Veteran actor Carlos Salazar, best known for his suave leading man roles in the 1950s and 60s, passed away early Thursday due to complications of old age in Quezon City. He was 90.

“He died peacefully in his sleep, 2:14 a.m. at our residence at Phil-am Homes Quezon City,” Salazar’s son Anton Ram Fernandez Roldan told ABS-CBN News. He also disclosed that his father had recovered from COVID-19 last year.

“But the pandemic wore him down. He was depressed because he can no longer socialize as he used to. Also, several of his dear friends have passed on. Homebound, humina na rin siya,” Roldan said.

The loss of his beloved wife Carmen Fernandez in 2014 also devastated Salazar, his son said. “My mother had leukemia and died of aneurysm. Since then he would plaintively call mama and leave food on his plate at mealtime,” Roldan narrated. “Until he passed on, mama ko pa rin tinatawag niya.”

In one of his last interviews with ABS-CBN, Salazar broke down describing his love for Fernandez whom he called an angel. The union bore seven children.

After he was discovered at a stage performance at the Far Eastern University in the early ‘50s, Salazar starred in scores of movies at LVN and other movie studios where he showcased his good looks and acting skills.

“He was brilliant. At 85, he could still remember long lines from Hamlet,” Roldan said.

Salazar later branched out as a movie producer and director, handling projects of his brother-in-law, the late action star Eddie Fernandez. Salazar was also known as a crooner, holding court at Manila Hotel and other music lounges where he sang like Frank Sinatra. His last TV appearance was in the series “Be Careful With My Heart” in 2014.

“Aside from being an excellent artist, we want the public to remember Carlos Salazar as a good responsible father,” Roldan said.

Viewing of Salazar’s remains will start Friday at Chapel 6 of Funeraria Paz in Araneta Avenue, Quezon City. He will be buried beside his wife on Monday at the Divine Mercy Memorial Park in Silang, Cavite.