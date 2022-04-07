Screenshot from "Bones" music video.

Zombies invade US pop-rock band Imagine Dragons' music video for "Bones," released Thursday.

Frontman Dan Reynolds was dressed as a day trader on Wall Street with an '80s-inspired look, paying homage to Michael Jackson's "Thriller."

“It definitely served as the inspiration for the 'Bones' video," Reynolds said in a statement.

"I’ve always loved that 'Thriller' was both scary and playful. I didn’t know as a kid if I wanted to watch it again or not for fear of the ensuing nightmares, but I always came back for more with my eyes half-closed,” he added.

“The idea of punishing Wall Street with a zombie infection felt like an enjoyable time. And it was."

Produced by Swedish duo Mattman & Robin, “Bones” is the "first taste" of Imagine Dragons’ forthcoming double album "Mercury — ACTS 1 & 2," which is scheduled for release on July 1.

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE: